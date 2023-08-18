Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.51.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.