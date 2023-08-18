HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Laidlaw cut shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 65.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 67.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

