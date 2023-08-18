William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

