Zacks Research Weighs in on Phillips 66’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

