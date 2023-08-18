Brokers Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.60.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$70.69 and a 1-year high of C$132.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$82.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.