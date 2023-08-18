Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Issued By Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.