70489 (PAA.TO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance
70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
