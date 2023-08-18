Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $4.02 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.26).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.