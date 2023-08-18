IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.63.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

