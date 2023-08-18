Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.44 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.56.

ECN opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.95. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of C$675.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.36%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

