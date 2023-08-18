Brokers Offer Predictions for SPAR Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPAR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

