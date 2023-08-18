Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Lowered by Analyst

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $15,908,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,613,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 234,147 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 28.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

