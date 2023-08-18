Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Issued By Zacks Research

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

NTR opened at $61.29 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

