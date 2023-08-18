Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Near Intelligence, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:NIR)

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Near Intelligence in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Near Intelligence’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Near Intelligence’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

NIR has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Near Intelligence in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Near Intelligence in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NIR stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Near Intelligence has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

In related news, Director Kathryn Petralia acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Near Intelligence by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 662,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Near Intelligence during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Near Intelligence by 1,170.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 159,969 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Near Intelligence in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence.

