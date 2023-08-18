Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.