Brokers Issue Forecasts for Public Storage’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

PSA opened at $272.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

