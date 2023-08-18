Novavax, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Novavax Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

