Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NuStar Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

