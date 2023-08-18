Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $277.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.74.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.