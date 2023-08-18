Capital One Financial Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

