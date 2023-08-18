799,806 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 799,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,813,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter.

DRH opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

