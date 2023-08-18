Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 169,445 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,500 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

