Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

