Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $347,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

