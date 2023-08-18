The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $270.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.95 and its 200-day moving average is $274.02.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

