LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.