Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners' Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

