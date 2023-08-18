Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

KNTK has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KNTK opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

