Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LOW opened at $218.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.99. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,383.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,463,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13,332.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

