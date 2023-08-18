KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Shares of KB stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
