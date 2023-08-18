KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of KB stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 263.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 218,885 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

