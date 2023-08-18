Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.86.

NYSE PBA opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

