Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.23.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $382.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

