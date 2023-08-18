InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

NYSE:IHG opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 136.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

