JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after buying an additional 2,836,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after buying an additional 607,462 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.