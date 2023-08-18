JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after buying an additional 2,836,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after buying an additional 607,462 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.