Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) PT Raised to $16.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.

Paysafe stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $747.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paysafe by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Paysafe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

