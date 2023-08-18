Mizuho Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $65.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

