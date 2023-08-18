Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

