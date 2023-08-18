Barclays Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,575

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.17) to GBX 1,440 ($18.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,499.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,786,000 after purchasing an additional 579,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prudential by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
