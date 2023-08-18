Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 7,551.59%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.