Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 7,551.59%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
