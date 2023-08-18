D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $53,979.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $53,979.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

