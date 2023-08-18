Piper Sandler Trims Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price to $1.50

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Invitae Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. Invitae has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 931,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 604,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 348,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

