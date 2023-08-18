Wells Fargo & Company Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $83.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

MET opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

