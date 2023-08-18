KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $4.75 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of KORE opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KORE Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in KORE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KORE Group by 727.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,227 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

