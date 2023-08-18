Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

