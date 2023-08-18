New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NFGC stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. New Found Gold has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,234 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

