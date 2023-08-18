ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGS. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

