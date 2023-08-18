Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Baudax Bio Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baudax Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.