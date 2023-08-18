Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 539,940 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 770,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

