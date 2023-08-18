Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bilibili updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.