Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.15-$3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.2 %

EAT opened at $33.25 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after buying an additional 642,666 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.